WATCH: Wedding photoshoot captures explosion in Beirut

It's a memory that will last a lifetime.

But for this beautiful bride, this particular video doesn't capture the joy of her wedding day.

It captures the terrifying moment of the massive explosion in Beirut Tuesday.

Watch as the impact of the blast blows her back.

The photographer, Mahmoud Nakib is still rolling as he get pushed down the street by the shockwave.

You can see people running for safety, including the bride and groom.

Nakib called it a nightmare scene.

No one in the wedding party was hurt.