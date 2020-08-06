Scathing Obituary Calls Out Trump’s COVID-19 Response

(KTAL/NBC News) A grieving Texas widow is not letting her husband’s death from COVID-19 be in vain, penning a scathing obituary with a pointed message for President Trump and Governor Greg Abbott, along with those who refuse to wear masks.

Stacey Nagy remembers her husband David as a “fun-loving” guy.

“He would talk to strangers and I’m always going, ‘Oh, my God,’ you know?” Stacey said. “I mean, I’d get embarrassed.”

For them, it was love at first sight.

“Three weeks later, we were married,” she said.

They stayed together 20 years, until David lost his battle with COVID-19.

Now, Stacey Nagy struggles with the loss of the love of her life.

“I knew that had everybody been doing what they were supposed to, he’d still be alive,” Stacey said. “The disease wouldn’t have been as out of control as it is now.”

In the obituary that ran in her local newspaper, the Jefferson Jimplecute, Stacey blamed her husband’s death on the “many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people” who refused to wear masks, claiming it was their “right” not to wear them.

In the obituary, the widow calls out President Trump and other politicians for not taking the pandemic seriously.

“Family members believe David’s death was needless. The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.”

It ends with an admonishment, “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

Read more: https://bit.ly/3kh66u9