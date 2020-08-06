Rally in Nogales held for asylum seekers

NOGALES (KVOA) - A 45-minute rally took place Thursday in Nogales, with participants hoping the Trump Administration will loosen up some rules. They put a hold on immigrants seeking asylum due to the safety and health of Arizonans with COVID-19.

People on both sides of the border had one message, wanting the right for migrants to seek asylum.

On the Mexico side, people chanting saying they want to cross and they want to cross now.

"The Government in the last four years has been restricting that right. Making it so that people are not allowed to come in," said a participant.

"We are navigating a global pandemic. I believe the President's first responsibility is to the American people. Again I think it is very key, this is not an immigration enforcement tool. I think that is very important to keep repeating because people are getting that convoluted," said CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan.

But those against Title 42 said, this is order is inhumane.

"All these people are stranded in Mexico. They are coming in from all sorts of countries and they are not allowed to come in at all or seek asylum or see a day in court."

"So what is happening under Title 42, has nothing to do with immigration enforcement and asylum. That is part of the immigration enforcement mechanism. What we are talking about is CDC's order, a public health order. They said look do not bring these individuals in your congregant settings. It is dangerous. It is going to further introduce COVID-19 into this country," said Morgan.

Testimonies were heard from asylum seekers, along with a daughter of an immigrant.

"They were persecuted when they were first here and I am sure people did not want them to come. But they needed to escape their situation. It is the same thing now and we cannot all of a sudden decide America is not a country of immigrants. Because that is who created this country."

"Proactively states that if there is fear of torture if they return to their country, we are absolutely meeting that obligation," said Morgan.

Santa Cruz Sheriff Tony Estrada said he has no problem with these rallies, as long as they are peaceful.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said the same thing and adds he welcomes immigrants with open arms, as long as they come here legally.