Lifesavers: Importance of barriers for drowning prevention

Once again, News 4 Tucson is partnering with the YMCA of Southern Arizona for News 4 Tucson Lifesaver Virtual Swimfest. With children staying around the home during the governor's stay-at-home order, teaching the ABC's of water safety is more important than ever!

Beginning in May, The YMCA of Southern Arizona will be providing new videos each week demonstrating important water safety skills. This is our commitment to making drowning prevention lessons available online to every family in Southern Arizona.

To complete the Water Watcher pledge and receive a Virtual Swimfest care package from News 4 Tucson, please head to this link, visit tucsonymca.org.

For some helpful water tips, watch the video above.

Always remember the ABC’s or Water Safety: