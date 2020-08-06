Krispy Kreme offering free coffee, doughnuts for teachers next week

Free donuts and coffee for all educators! Courtesy of Krispy Kreme.

That's right, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free donuts and coffee to teachers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14.

It's for Educator Appreciation Week.

Krispy Kreme says it’s their way of saying thank you, “for all that you do.”

On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts an extra special "Straight-A" dozen on Tuesday, August 11.

Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you to everyone helping out during this difficult time, including teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.

For more information about the give-away, visit krispykreme.com.