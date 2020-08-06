 Skip to Content

Florence correctional sergeant arrested

Updated
Last updated today at 8:30 pm
8:22 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

PINAL COUNTY (KVOA) - Jason McClelland was arrested and booked into jail Thursday evening, on multiple counts including sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse, according to Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officials.

Authorities in Florence arrested McClelland after a joint investigation with the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

"The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," officials said in a statement.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied at the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film