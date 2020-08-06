Florence correctional sergeant arrested

PINAL COUNTY (KVOA) - Jason McClelland was arrested and booked into jail Thursday evening, on multiple counts including sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse, according to Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officials.

Authorities in Florence arrested McClelland after a joint investigation with the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

"The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," officials said in a statement.