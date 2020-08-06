Drying out and staying HOT

TUCSON - Storms will favor areas to the south and east of Tucson this afternoon and that's where the best opportunity will remain through the weekend. More of the same for the rest of us...hot and dry.

Drier air is making its way into the Southwest, which will slow down thunderstorm activity even more. Looks like areas to the south and east will see some more action this afternoon before storms become confined to the International Border and the AZ/NM border. That will be the case through, at least, early next week.

It will also stay hot and above average all across Southern Arizona for the next several days so be sure to limit your time outside and stay hydrated! Don't forget to protect your furry friends too!

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 105°

Mostly sunny and hot. High: 105° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 104°

