UArizona hosts webinar series on understanding Bighorn Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tonight the University of Arizona started part one of three of their free webinar series on how the Bighorn Fire affects us now and in the future.

The Bighorn Fire burned more than 120,000 acres over a seven-week period, this webinar aims to educate people on how it got that big, what factors changed the fire and what happens to the mountains and wildlife moving forward.

The series is called "Fire on the Mountain: Understanding Tucson's Bighorn Fire.

The entire series will be broadcast live and posted online to watch after.

"There was about five or six of us that got together and started putting ideas out of what we wanted to scopes of different sessions to be and then just going through the expertise of what we have in our community," said Ben Wilder, Director of the Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill.

Each of the three episodes covers a different topic, the first one will encompass focusing on the event itself, the second will look at the aftermath of the fire and the third will dive into the future of the Catalina's.

"We're gonna be hearing from really diverse voices, land managers, forest service, scientists, climate scientists, meteorologists," said Wilder.

One of the goals of the webinar is to get this information out while it is still fresh in the minds of people it affected.

"We're really hoping to provide some context for those kind of questions and emotion that we all felt seeing this fire go through," said Wilder.

For those tuning into the live broadcasts, there will be Q&A sessions at the end of each stream.

