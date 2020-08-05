Two arrested after year-long investigation into Sahuarita fatal shooting

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two individuals have been taken into custody in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Sahuarita.

According to news release shared Tuesday by Sahuarita Police Department, multiple people were transported to the hospital in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road on Jan. 26, 2019.

SPD said Manuel Bojorquez succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting.

After an investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, two individuals were arrested in early August in connection to the shooting.

William Anthony Lira was the first person taken into custody in reference to the case. The 28-year-old Tucson resident was arrested on Monday for one count of first-degree murder.

Manuel Robles Monreal Jr. was apprehended the following day on charges related to the shooting. The 25-year-old Tucsonan was also booked into Pima County Jail for first-degree murder.

Officials say additional charges may be added after a review by the SPD and Pima County Attorney’s Office.

“The arrest of these murder suspects was the result of excellent collaboration between the Sahuarita Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service," David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona said. "The thorough and complicated investigation by Sahuarita detectives was instrumental in identifying the suspects and their ultimate capture.”

According to SPD, more arrests are expected to be made in connection to the case in the coming weeks. At this time, SPD said there is no current public threat posed by the potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is advised to call 911, 520-344-7000 or SPD's tip line at at 520-445-7847.