Tucson family was 30 miles south of Beirut during explosion that killed hundreds

TUCSON (KVOA) – A Tucson family says they were about an hour and a half South when the explosion went off in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

Alex and Nayelli Safa live on Tucson's east-side. They were visiting Alex's family in his home country of Lebanon when the explosion in the capital city of Beirut went off.

So far, 135 have died and over 5,000 are injured. In addition, at least 200,000 are now homeless due to the explosion, according to NBC News.

The governor of Beirut said the damage could cost between $3 billion and $5 billion to the capital that is already suffering a huge economic loss.

President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to help.

The Safa family believes it could have been an attack.

"My first thought was war," Nayelli Safa said.

News 4 Tucson's Frankie McLister asked the family if they were worried.

"Of course. I have my two daughters with me. They're little, a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old," said Nayelli Safa. "My husband had an appointment in that exact area, I think it was about 10 minutes away, to meet with another gentleman at the bank. So, thank goodness he wasn't there at the wrong time."

Nayelli also added that although the airport is heavily damaged, they plan to return home to Arizona on Sunday. They plan to create an organization when they settle back here in Tucson.

McLister asked the family what they plan to do when they get back safe to Tucson.

"Breathe," Nayelli said.

The Safa family said they are aware of one couple that passed away due to the explosion. They said this orphaned the couple's young son.

In order to find out how you can help, visit redcross.org or nytimes.com for more information.