Return of Fall Sports

TUCSON (KVOA) - More signs of sports making a comeback. The Arizona Interscholastic Association's Executive Board approved a Fall 2020 sports calendar, at a special meeting on Wednesday.

The board voted for a phase-in or staggered beginning of fall sports.

“We owe it to our members to provide a direction,” stated Executive Board President and Safford Athletic Director Toni Corona. “It may be challenging to get everything going for all the schools at one time but with good communication, we can provide the best possible experience for our students in this unprecedented time. This Board and the AIA staff will continue to provide information and guidelines as we proceed.”

All fall sports will have an opportunity for a championship tournament and due to the late start of the fall season, the winter season will start one week later than normal.

Schedule:

Golf

First practice – Aug. 17

First competition – Aug. 24

Championships – Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)

Cross Country

First Practice – Aug. 24

First Competition – Sept. 9

Championships – Nov. 12-13

Swimming & Diving

First Practice – Aug. 24

First Competition – Sept. 14

Championships – Nov. 5-7

Badminton

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 14

Championships – Nov. 7 (Individuals), Nov. 9-12 (Teams)

Fall Soccer

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 16

Championships – Nov. 4-7

Volleyball

First Practice – Aug. 31

First Competition – Sept. 21

Championships – Nov. 12-21