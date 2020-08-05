Republican voters given wrong ballot during Primary Election

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - We all make mistakes and this was a mistake by some of the volunteer poll workers. There are around 20 different ballot styles. So election officials say these things can happen.

"At some locations, I am certain that given there were 20,000 people at the polls on Primary Election Day," said Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson.

One of those voters included Republican Jackilyn Drake.

"When I finally had my ballot and was at the station, there were only two things on there," Drake said. "The Senate and the House and the entire ballot was blank."

"She received the proper political party ballot," Nelson said. "But it was a ballot that did not reflect all the offices she was eligible for."

Eventually, Drake was given the correct ballot by one of the poll volunteers.

"I could see the red stack and the blue stack of ballots. There were just two stacks. There was not a third or fourth stack saying federal only; just those two and all," Drake said. "All I could think about is, is everyone in that blue stack getting the full ballot and everyone in the red, federal? Because she had to remove the full red stack and replace it with the correct one."

So, what exactly is this federal ballot? It is unique to the State of Arizona.

"If they register to vote using a federal registration form, there is not sufficient information provided on that form to prove U.S. Citizenship under Arizona Law," said Nelson.

Give or take 100 or so Republican voters were given the wrong ballots. But is it enough for the election result to be contested?

"It is something we take very seriously," Nelson said. "But at this particular point in time, I think these human errors at the polling place have not impacted the fairness or accuracy of this election."