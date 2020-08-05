 Skip to Content

Motor March to keep school online

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:30 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local organizers staged another motor march to protest Arizona schools re-opening this fall.

Protesters were out on the scene Wednesday in downtown.

Organizers said they're hoping officials listen to them and make all schools in Arizona online.

They also said in-person classes cannot resume until a set of guidelines are met, including all teachers and staff getting tested before returning to the classroom.

This was the fourth motor march in Tucson.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied at the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film