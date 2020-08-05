Motor March to keep school online

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local organizers staged another motor march to protest Arizona schools re-opening this fall.

Protesters were out on the scene Wednesday in downtown.

Organizers said they're hoping officials listen to them and make all schools in Arizona online.

They also said in-person classes cannot resume until a set of guidelines are met, including all teachers and staff getting tested before returning to the classroom.

This was the fourth motor march in Tucson.