McSally challenges Kelly to seven debates during the fall campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) - The general election campaign is 90 days away and the race for Senate here in Arizona is heating up. It’s a race that could have national implications.

In an interview with News 4 Tucson, Wednesday, Republican Sen. Martha McSally challenged her Democratic opponent, former astronaut, Mark Kelly.

“I am challenging my opponent Mark Kelly to seven debates,” McSally said in a live interview on Tucson Today.

“Arizona voters deserve to know his position on things. He hasn’t really shared them at all. He needs to engage. He’s been hiding in a bunker and putting up slick TV ads.“

Kelly’s campaign manager, Jen Cox, responded with this statement:

"In 2018, Senator McSally did everything she could to avoid an Arizona debate, and this year she refused to debate her primary opponent Mark looks forward to debating Senator McSally, ensuring Arizonans know about her record of voting to gut protections for pre-existing conditions, and demonstrating Mark’s science-based, independent approach to slow the spread of the virus and rebuild our economy for the future.

The campaign has accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by the Arizona Republic and Arizona public media outlets and plans to participate in an additional debate with Univision to ensure that all Arizonans hear from Mark about what is at stake in this election and his plans to be an independent Senator for Arizona.

Kelly appeared on our sister station 12 News in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

“We’ll have some debates,” the Democrat said. "I’m looking forward to them and it’s really important that we talk about these issues. How folks, they’ve lost their jobs through no fault of their own. And how are we going to get our state and our country back on track? These are important issues and I look forward to speaking to Senator McSally about them.”

Pima Community College political science professor Erich Saphir tells News 4 Tucson McSally’s challenge means she knows she’s behind.

“It clearly means she recognizes she’s the underdog in this race,” Saphir said. “She has to get some political oxygen here. She has to reopen this and get some momentum back.”