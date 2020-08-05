 Skip to Content

Cochise County Sheriffs respond to incident in Benson

Updated
Last updated today at 7:40 pm
7:38 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is responding to a 'law enforcement' issue in Benson, Wednesday evening.

According to officials, CCS Office along with Benson Police Department, Deepartment of Public Safety and US Border Patrol responded to an incident at the Safeway Plaza in Benson.

The current road closures include:

  • I-10 exits 303 and 304
  • Ocotillo and Cholla Avenue
  • Ocotillo Avenue and Hickory Road
  • Fourth Street and Central Avenue

Carol Capas with Cochise County Sheriffs said a man was being pursued on the freeway when he made it into the Safeway in Benson.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied at the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film