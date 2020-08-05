Cochise County Sheriffs respond to incident in Benson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is responding to a 'law enforcement' issue in Benson, Wednesday evening.

According to officials, CCS Office along with Benson Police Department, Deepartment of Public Safety and US Border Patrol responded to an incident at the Safeway Plaza in Benson.

The current road closures include:

I-10 exits 303 and 304

Ocotillo and Cholla Avenue

Ocotillo Avenue and Hickory Road

Fourth Street and Central Avenue

Carol Capas with Cochise County Sheriffs said a man was being pursued on the freeway when he made it into the Safeway in Benson.

