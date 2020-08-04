Bodycam footage reveals details surrounding in-custody death in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man died from an apparent overdose while in police custody on Tuesday.

During a press conference held by TPD Chief Chris Magnus, the chief revealed details about the recent death investigation in midtown.

The press conference revealed that a man reportedly trespassed onto an individual's property located near Waverly Street and Craycroft Road. The elderly resident of the property said the man was he "was moving furniture around, talking to himself and very possibly under the influence."

. @Tucson_Police are investigating what they are calling an in-custody death. pic.twitter.com/ZCBaPnnkkz — Allie Potter (@alliepottertv) August 4, 2020

Magnus said after assessing the scene, the man, later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Gilberto Gutierrez, was handcuffed at the scene to protect the individual from himself and the officers. The chief also noted that Guitierrez allegedly committed a crime by trespassing onto the elderly man's property.

. @Tucson_Police Chief @ChiefCMagnus says they received a prowler call in the middle of the night and found 29-year old Jesus Gilberto Gutierrez asleep in a back yard. pic.twitter.com/wWdLM6Hyb9 — Allie Potter (@alliepottertv) August 4, 2020

The chief said Emergency Medical System personnel were immediately called to the scene.

Magnus said as the man was found unresponsive, the responding officers put Gutierrez on his side and administered two doses of NARCAN. After the NARCAN showed no effect to combat the overdose symptoms, the officers carried Gutierrez to the front of the property in order to allow easier access for treatment when the paramedics arrive at the scene.

When Gutierrez was transported to the front of the residence, he was determined to have no pulse, according to Magnus.

In the bodycam video showed at the press conference, the handcuffs were reportedly removed for CPR to be performed on the individual.

The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.

Gutierrez was given 2 doses of NARCAN and had no apparent effect. Officers carried the man to the front of the house in handcuffs and saw he wasn't breathing. They immediately began CPR. @TucsonFireDept arrived and CPR continued. Unfortunately, Mr. Gutierrez was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/6NA5wTZcZn — Allie Potter (@alliepottertv) August 4, 2020

The investigation is in its preliminary stage, according to the chief. However, Magnus said drug paraphernalia and a medication that is used to treat an opioid addiction.

An autopsy and a toxicology reports will be released further on in the investigation to determine the individual's cause of death.

WATCH LIVE: Tucson Police Department holds a press conference about the recent death that occurred Tuesday morning near Waverly Street and Craycroft Road. https://bit.ly/2DEqVyL Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

An internal investigation will be held in connection to the incident, as accordance to recent protocol.

Magnus said this press conference was held in an effort for the department to be more transparent about in-custody deaths.

This effort was made after outcry from city and community leaders urged the department following the in-custody death of Carlos "Adrian" Ingram Lopez that resulted in the resignation of three TPD officers.