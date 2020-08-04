Fawn dies after Amado man takes it home, AZGFD says

Fawn dies after Amado man takes it home, AZGFD saysNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - A fawn has died after being taken home by an Amado man, Arizona Game and Fish Department said Tuesday.
Wildlife officials say the man thought the fawn looked "thin".
"Had he returned it to where found as advised, the fawn likely would have survived in its mother's care," AZGFD wrote in a tweet.
They urge people to leave baby wildlife alone.
For more information on what to do if you encounter abandoned or injured wildlife, visit: www.azgfd.gov/urbanrehab.