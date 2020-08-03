Prosecutors will not seek death penalty starvation death of Arizona 6-year-old

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against the family of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who was locked in a closet and died of starvation.

The boy's parents and paternal grandmother have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges in the boy's death. An autopsy determined that Deshaun Martinez died of starvation in early March.

Coconino County Attorney William Ring declined comment on why prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty. Defense attorneys who had been preparing to argue against the possibility of capital punishment said they were grateful with the decision.