Arizona adds 1,030 new coronavirus cases Monday, 14 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,030 additional coronavirus cases Monday and 14 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 179,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,779 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,196,335 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.6% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 120,960

Pima: 16,741

Pinal: 8,301

Santa Cruz: 2,610

Cochise: 1,557

Yuma: 11,203

La Paz: 474

Mohave: 3,040

Yavapai: 1,858

Coconino: 2,997

Navajo: 5,284

Gila: 841

Graham: 490

Greenlee: 57

Apache: 3,084

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 13

20-44: 218

45- 54: 260

55- 64: 565

65+: 2,723

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 21,561

20 - 44: 88,077

45- 54: 27,854

55-64: 21,495

65 and older: 20,495

UNKNOWN: 304

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: