Arizona adds 1,030 new coronavirus cases Monday, 14 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,030 additional coronavirus cases Monday and 14 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 179,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,779 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,196,335 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.6% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 120,960
  • Pima: 16,741
  • Pinal: 8,301
  • Santa Cruz: 2,610
  • Cochise: 1,557
  • Yuma: 11,203
  • La Paz: 474
  • Mohave: 3,040
  • Yavapai: 1,858
  • Coconino: 2,997
  • Navajo: 5,284
  • Gila: 841
  • Graham: 490
  • Greenlee: 57
  • Apache: 3,084

Deaths by Age Group:

  • <20: 13
  • 20-44: 218
  • 45- 54: 260
  • 55- 64: 565
  • 65+: 2,723

Cases by Age Group:

  • Less than 20 years: 21,561
  • 20 - 44: 88,077
  • 45- 54: 27,854
  • 55-64: 21,495
  • 65 and older: 20,495
  • UNKNOWN: 304

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources:

