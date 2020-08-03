Another hot week with some storms in the forecast!

TUCSON - Storm opportunities will be mainly to the south and east today with temperatures staying above average the rest of the week!

Best chance for storms this afternoon will be near the International Border but there's still a small chance in Tucson. Stay weather AWARE! Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. By midweek, there will be a better opportunity for storms in Tucson before we dry out Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will remain several degrees above average but it won’t be as hot as last week. Hallelujah! Watch News 4 Tucson for more details from 5 AM to 7 AM and at noon!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny (10%). High: 107°

Hot and mostly sunny (10%). High: 107° Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 78°

Clear and warm. Low: 78° Tomorrow: Clouds increase, hot (10%). High: 104°

