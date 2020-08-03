American Red Cross in in need of volunteers amid pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hurricane Isaias is about to make landfall in the Carolinas Monday, Aug. 3. Officials from the American Red Cross said the COVID-19 pandemic is making it more challenging.

The American Red Cross said they are in desperate need of volunteers. As of Monday, Aug., 3, the Southern Arizona chapter had a volunteer in-route to help out as the hurricane approaches.

The concern about the storm is growing. High winds and heavy rainfall are already big challenges, but adding the pandemic makes everything more challenging.

Marico Tippett, a board member of the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona said their chapter is doing everything they can to help out.

"We have already pre-positioned several people from the state of Arizona," Tippett said. "We need volunteers, people who are able and willing to be able to respond to this hurricane."

In early August, Jeff McGee of Green Valley was deployed to Texas as the Gulf of Mexico experiences the aftermath of hurricane Hanna



"I am a part of 18 disaster assistance teams," McGee said.

He said they are having to be extra cautious.

"We have to be very careful, wearing masks, distancing all the time, keeping clean as possible," McGee said.

Tippett said they need more people to help out like McGee.

If you want to get trained or have questions on how to help, the American Red Cross gave us this link: redcross.org/volunteertoday