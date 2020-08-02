Tucson man who was a decorated WWII veteran dies at 99

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hugh Stewart was one of the last living WWII recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross, an elite group of American heroes that included the likes George H. Bush, died this week. He was 99.

Hugh Stewart was a well-known attorney in Tucson since 1963, and was also one of the founders of the Pima Air Museum.

Stewart flew 55 combat missions in WWII, and flew countless missions during the Korean War. After the war he became an instructor and taught the Taiwanese how to fly B-25's.

Stewart flew with some of the most well known American political leaders, before they became known such as Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson, and Gerald Ford.

Hugh is survived by seven children.

The family is asking for donations to be made to the Gregory W. Stewart Memorial Scholarship Fund. You can mail checks made out to Salpointe Catholic High School.