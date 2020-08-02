Tucson man dead after altercation with neighbor

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police officers responded to a call about two men fighting in front of their apartment complex near Pima and Swan on Saturday.

On arrival officers located an unresponsive male in front of an apartment and immediately rendered aid. 58-year old David Eugene Nickerson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses assisted officers and they were able to locate the suspect who had initiated physical contact with Nickerson.

The Tucson Police SWAT Team were able to get into the suspects apartment and took 57-year old Thomas Howard Turner in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.