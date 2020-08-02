Rincon High School moves band camp online

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coronavirus has changed the tempo of things. Over the past couple of months, events have been canceled amid the pandemic.

Each year, the Rincon High School Marching Band spends a week at band camp. This year, the trip was canceled. The band directors and students decided to take matter into their own hands. The marching band hosted a online band camp.

Jeff Marchant, the band director, told News 4 Tucson this change has had some challenges.



"There's 2 challenges," Marchant said. "One of them is musically. We can't hear them play. If they all played with their zoom unmuted, it would never line up. The visual is better but we an only teach them in front of their camera.

Mario Barajas-Chavez is a member of the 200 person band. He said while this is not normal, he is just happy he gets to play.



"The biggest thing for me personally was getting moving again," Barajas-Chaves said. "Now with band camp online it gives me purpose."

