Arizona sees massive drop in daily reported COVID-19 cases, deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,465 additional coronavirus cases Saturday and 18 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 178,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,765 known deaths.

On Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record of 172 deaths. They said that 78 of 172 deaths are from "the death certificate matching process".

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,187,218 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.6% have come back positive. The percentage slightly went down from 12.7% reported Thursday.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 120,279

Pima: 16,665

Pinal: 8,227

Santa Cruz: 2,608

Cochise: 1,536

Yuma: 11,142

La Paz: 473

Mohave: 3,027

Yavapai: 1,818

Coconino: 2,990

Navajo: 5,271

Gila: 833

Graham: 489

Greenlee: 55

Apache: 3,064

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 12

20-44: 218

45- 54: 260

55- 64: 563

65+: 2,712

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 21,425

20 - 44: 87,590

45- 54: 27,701

55-64: 21,091

65 and older: 20,363

UNKNOWN: 297

OTHER HEADLINES:

Unemployment benefits of $600 a week under the federal Cares Act are set to run out Friday. Arizona’s unemployment assistance is $240 per week, the second lowest state in the nation behind Mississippi.

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said hospitalizations and ICU beds in use are down statewide compared to several weeks prior, but the governor maintained this is no time for a victory lap.

If you are a construction worker in Tucson, consider yourself lucky. The industry has taken a toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in Tucson, business is booming.

A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration rule that could deny green cards to immigrants over use of public benefits from being applied during the pandemic.

Getting Answers: COVID-19 scams to watch out for

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: