A weakened Tropical Storm Isaias lashes virus-hit Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s east coast is getting heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, and officials are watching it warily because it threatens to snarl efforts to contain the coronavirus in areas where cases are surging.

Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday but was still expected to bring heavy rain and flooding in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to take the storm seriously. Authorities closed beaches, parks and virus testing sites, lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn’t blow away Isaias is expected to travel along the state’s east coast and then track up or just off the Eastern seaboard early in the week.