TPD investigate shooting as homicide on South Side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night on Tucson's South Side.

Police say around 11:00 p.m. one of their officers approaching South Kino Parkway near Tucson Marketplace found a Honda Accord stopped in the roadway.

That officer found 27-year-old Victor Alfonso Duarte on the ground next to the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

After immediately rendering aid, Tucson Fire arrived on scene and transported Duarte to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Duarte died the next day from his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.