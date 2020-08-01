San Miguel grads get major gift for college

TUCSON (KVOA) - San Miguel High School sent its largest graduating class into the world Friday night with a generous gift.

Each of the schools’ 80 graduates is getting a check for $1,000 thanks to the Humberto Lopez Family Foundation.

The school received the $80,000 gift at Friday’s drive-in graduation ceremony.

The local businessman made the gesture because this is the twelfth consecutive year the school's graduates have had 100% college acceptance.

San Miguel students receive real world work experience through a unique work-study partnership with local businesses

Attendees at the drive-in ceremony held at El Toro Flicks, watched pre-recorded addresses from President and CEO, Dave Mason, Principal, Michael Richards, Salutatorian, Nam Do and Valedictorian, Pam Gonzalez as well as a narrated montage of tributes to every senior.

The Class of 2020 will be pursuing post-secondary education at the following institutions: Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, Pima Community College, Pima Medical Institute, The University of Arizona, United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.