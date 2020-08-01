Mountain top business thrives after Catalina Highway reopens

SUMMERHAVEN (KVOA) - Catalina Highway opened up Saturday Aug. 1 to all visitors. Hundred of people made their way up the mountain after it was closed for over a month.

Employees at the General store in Summerhaven told News 4 Tucson, the Mt. Lemmon community is a special place. Leanne Mack, the General Store's Manager said she has been waiting a while for this day.

"I couldn't sleep last night," Mack said.

With the road up to Mt. Lemmon closed for the last couple of months, Mack said it's been rough on everyone.

"We needed this so bad," Mack said. "We rely on our visitors and we rely on the people of Tucson coming to support."

Grey Carpenter, the owner of the General Store, said they've been preparing for days.



"We had to make over 400 pounds of fudge and restock the stock the store and make sure everything was ready."

As opening day winds down, Mack said she's thankful and ready to swing into a successful season.



"It makes me feel great, I don't even have the words for it. We are so grateful," Mack said.

The Mount Lemmon Business Economic Association made a list of what stores are open and what parking conditions look like.