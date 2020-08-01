Group of Pac-12 football players threatens to opt-out, makes list of demands

ESPN - According to a recent ESPN article written by Mark Schlabach and Adam Rittenberg has revealed that a group of football players from multiple Pac-12 schools have created a group that is threatening to opt-out of the season unless a list of demands.

The demands include safe play amid the pandemic, securing economic rights and fair compensation, fighting racial injustice, and long-term health insurance.

The players are planning to make a statement of unity and reveal their full list of their demands as early as Sunday according to ESPN.

The Pac-12 has not received a copy of the demands according to the article.

An anonymous staff member of a Pac-12 football program said the ESPN that the movement is "real" and potentiall has hundreds of athletes.