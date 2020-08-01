Dr. Fauci faces tough questioning over COVID-19 pandemic

(NBC News) The nation's top health experts faced harsh questions Friday on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Why are other countries defeating this disease and we are not? Why is there not a plan?" Representative Jamie Raskin asked the panel.

Democrats lashing out at a lack of a national response to the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci agreed the federal response is failing because the government has shifted responsibility to the states, and also blamed states that reopened too soon, ignoring basic guidelines.

"That led to the surging you're showing on your chart there," Dr. Fauci said.

