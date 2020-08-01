Border Patrol agent detain 30 migrants at No More Deaths camp

ARIVACA, ARIZONA (KVOA) - 30 or more Mexican immigrants were detained by Border Patrol agents inside of a No More Deaths/No Mas Muertes camp while they were allegedly receiving aid on Friday.

The agents did have a warrant when they raided the camp according to a No More Deaths press release.

Border Patrol agents entered the camp Thursday and detained one man without a warrant according to the same press release.

News 4 Tucson reached out to U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and they gave us the following statement.

"On July 31, 2020, Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Border Patrol Sector, with support from CBP Air and Marine Operation’s Tucson Air Branch executed a federal search warrant on the No More Deaths camp near Arivaca, Arizona. Upon entry, over three dozen Illegal border crossers were found within the camp."

According to No More Deaths, Border Patrol agents arrived to the camp with helicopters, armored vehicles, and unmarked cars with many of them not wearing masks.