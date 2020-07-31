Unemployed Arizonans will no longer see extra $600 in their bank account

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected people's health, but also their wallet.

Around 20 million Americans are out of work. The extra $600 they have been getting through unemployment services is to expire Friday.

If you are a bartender, gym owner or work in an industry that was required to be shut down during the pandemic, you might be sitting at home wondering, "What am I going to do?"

"Obviously that is going to affect them when this extra $600 a week the federal government is providing will go away. So that is a huge cut and maybe they will not be comfortable not working," said Casa Marana Manager Jon Cornely. "We do not know what is going to happen. They will probably start reaching out to us. Do you have hours? Can we come work?"

Casa Marana, is a family-owned bar, restaurant and liquor store. Cornely's former employees are part of the 452,000 unique claimants receiving benefits including the additional $600.

Since March 7, the Arizona Department of Economic Security has paid out more than $8.15 billion in unemployment insurance benefits.

"While the additional $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation has expired, unemployed Arizonans are still able to apply for weekly Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)," the bar manager said.

Cornely said there needs to be a happy medium. He said cutting off $600 completely is extreme.

"You provide all this money of unemployment and people get used to it," he said. "That is fine, but then you cut it off. It is kind of like ripping a band-aid off."

Folks who are out of work could be eligible for benefits and receive up to $240 a week.

There is also help for those who have had a disruption in employment or their income impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You may be eligible for nutrition, cash or medical assistance benefits, and other resources," he said.

News 4 Tucson asked Cornely if someone were to call him Friday, could he hire them.

"No," he answered. "We are not in that type of position."

He said he wants to see the state get more involved with unemployment and says re-opening businesses should not be a once size fits all.

"They are not really based on logic in my opinion. I just want things to be more fair. Treat us like any other business," he said. "We are following the rules. We are not cramming 1,000 people in here."

Cornely says he just wants to see more resources from the State.

"There was a lot support for local businesses and understanding on what was going on," he said. "But now, it seems like figure it out yourself."

For more information on benefits, visit des.az.gov.