Tucson Roadrunners hold hockey equipment giveaway

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Roadrunners hosted a drive-thru giveaway event for hockey fans Friday morning.

The Roadrunners distributed 500 full-sized hockey sticks and balls in the parking lot of Reid Park Zoo.

The team gave out the equipment to kids ages 4 to 12-years-old.

The Roadrunners teamed up with Reid Park Zoo and the City of Tucson for this event.

They also handed out coloring books and face coverings.

"We're in Tucson, this is our home," said Broadcaster for Tucson Roadrunners Adrian Denny. "We're starting our fifth season here. We love the folks, they've done nothing but support us, we're grateful and ecstatic to be here and we want to give back to them and grow the game of hockey and have some fun."

The event helped kickoff the Arizona Coyotes upcoming playoff series against Nashville on Aug. 2.