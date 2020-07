TUCSON (KVOA) - Emergency crews have been dispatched to the area of Oro Valley Marketplace after a tractor-trailer caught fire Friday morning.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, southbound Oracle Road from Water Harvest Way has been shut down in connection to the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

