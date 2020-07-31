 Skip to Content

Life-threatening hit and run

New
7:33 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Friday evening.

Westbound Grant Road is closed from Estrella Avenue to Stone Avenue, according to Tucson Police Department

The pedestrian involved crash occurred at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Grant Road.

According to TPD the pedestrian, and adult, at first attempted to stand but was taken to a hospital with what seems to be life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, which is unknown, did not remain on the scene

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied at the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film