Life-threatening hit and run

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Friday evening.

Westbound Grant Road is closed from Estrella Avenue to Stone Avenue, according to Tucson Police Department

The pedestrian involved crash occurred at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Grant Road.

According to TPD the pedestrian, and adult, at first attempted to stand but was taken to a hospital with what seems to be life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, which is unknown, did not remain on the scene