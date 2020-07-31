Coronado National Forest extends closure of developed recreation sites

TUCSON (KVOA) - To help continue its efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19, the Coronado National Forest has extended its closure order for developed recreation sites to Aug. 31.

According to forest officials, despite this extension, the White Rock Campground in the Nogales Ranger district will reopen on Aug. 1.

“The health and safety of our communities and employees remains our number one priority," said Forest Supervisor, Kerwin Dewberry. "While visitor centers and group areas will remain closed, we recommend people continue to recreate responsibly. We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on social distancing."

People who plan to visit Coronado National Forest sites that are open at this time are advised to travel in small groups and follow the CDC's guidelines in proper social distancing.

They are also reminded to keep the park tidy and bring home any trash they may produce while spending time out at Coronado National Forest.

For more information, visit tourism.az.gov.