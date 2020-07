Chicago removes last remaining statue of Christopher Columbus

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has removed its last remaining statue of Christopher Columbus, which had stood on display in the city for nearly 130 years but drew criticism from those who say the explorer doesn’t deserve veneration because of how he treated Indigenous peoples.

The removal of the statue Thursday from its spot overlooking an intersection on the city’s South Side followed the removal last week of Columbus statues in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park and in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The mayor’s office decided to temporarily remove the statues after demonstrators calling for their removal clashed with police.