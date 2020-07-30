Tucson man gifted a brand new roof by two local companies

TUCSON (KVOA) – A disabled Tucson man was gifted a brand new roof as a random act of kindness, just in time before last week's monsoon storms.

Stephen Gonzales was experiencing severe leaking in his roof for the past five years. Two local companies have stepped up to the plate and helped.

"It was just amazing… I can't even say enough words," Gonzales told News 4 Tucson.

A few years ago, Stephen's feet were cracking because of his diabetes. Soon after, he got bit by a black widow which left a large infection in his right foot. This led to MRSA and finally, amputation.

"It really hit me hard," he said. "I was already at the point where I was giving up on life."

The amputation ended his career as a carpenter, he lives on his wife's teacher salary in addition to his monthly $280 disability check.

Stephen was connected to Joel Gantt of Tucson Rubberized Coatings by a mutual friend. Without a question, Joel was ready to help.

"I went over, checked it out, and said yep, absolutely this feels like something we need to participate in and help out with," said Gantt.

When Tucson Rubberized needed help with installation, that's when America's Best Roofing came to their rescue.

"I can't imagine what it would be like to be in his position physically," said Sergio Jimenez of America's Best Roofing.

The old roof had caused many damages around the house but now, Stephen doesn't have to think about another drop of water falling from his ceiling.

"There's people out there that care. There's a lot," Stephen added. "I just want to thank them again. I just can't thank them enough."