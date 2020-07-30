Search for Jerry Harris continues after reported missing Tuesday afternoon

TUCSON (KVOA( - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are looking for a vulnerable adult who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

PCSD said Jerry Harris, 79, was last seen in the 7100 block of N. Pomona Road, near Ina Road and Canada Drive.

Jerry's son, Gary Harris has been looking constantly over the last few days to find his dad. They have very little to go on, but his father was seen on camera a couple of days ago along Ina Rd.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department was the first group out looking. Since then, Gary says they have only had small groups out looking.

"Thus far, the only organized searching after the sheriff's department did their initial look has been through friends and family," he said. "He has Parkinson's and dementia. He's been without his medication out for a few days. So he's going to be in a very weak and confused state"

Jerry Harris is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve green t-shirt, grey sweatpants and brown slippers.

If you have any information regarding Jerry and his whereabouts, please call 911 and give them your info.