Homeless camps in Tucson an issue as pandemic continues

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, homeless camps have been popping up here in Tucson and CDC guidelines say these camps should not be touched in order to help stem the spread of the virus.

There are between 20 to 30 known homeless camps in the Tucson area according to Tucson police and the department says they know it's an issue and it's something they're working on every day.

One camp near the I-10 and Sixth Avenue is one of the latest to draw a growing list of complaints from nearby residents.

"When I saw it, it was very troubling to me. It's very filthy over there, it's really bad, it's not fair to the community," said a resident who lives nearby.

The police department says they're working with many agencies to fix this and many other areas and they ask for patience as addressing this issue takes time.

"We are dumping a lot of resources into this issue and we know it's a big issue and there's a lot of meetings that happen on a daily and weekly basis about how to handle this issue better," said Sergeant Jack Julsing, Homeless Outreach Team Tucson Police Department.

The Curacao camp has been bad enough that the homeless outreach team conducts trash pickups with environmental services there.

This resident says according to nearby store employees they have had to clean up urine, feces, needles and drugs.

"When they try to go confront them they become aggressive towards their employees so they don't bother trying to handle it themselves," said the resident.

TPD has removed camps before and continues to do so, but they say moving them out only moves the location of the camp.

That's why they try to pair the enforcement with outreach to help get the homeless population setup with permanent housing.

"We are trying to deal with this issue as best we can and we're striving for long-term solutions, we don't want to just manage the problem, we want to solve it," said Julsing.

The Tucson Police Department says what they're doing now has been successful and they believe when restrictions due to COVID-19 ease their efforts will continue to improve.