Getting Answers: COVID-19 scams to watch out for

TUCSON (KVOA)- As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Arizona and more people are getting tested, scammers are looking to take advantage of the vulnerable.

Sonora Quest Labs released a warning about scammers posing as its employees to get patient's information.

"Everyone is scared right now because of coronavirus, and they are really preying on that fear," said Sean Herdrick with the Better Bureau Serving Southern Arizona.

Herdrick said that although he hasn't seen reports of this scam here, there are plenty of other COVID-related scams going around.

"Recently we have seen scams of fake tests that are offered online or over the phone where the scammers are asking for your credit card information or your personal information which they never deliver on," he said. "Home testing which is another big one was have seen a lot of and really no home testing exists right now at least not one that is FDA approved."

Also he said that people have reported getting robocalls stating there is mandatory testing.

"Right now testing isn't mandatory," he said. "No one is calling you to get tested... it is all your option."

He advises if anytime anyone asks for your personal information like name, address, especially social security number do not give that information up.

