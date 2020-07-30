Fauci, Colin Kaepernick to be honored with 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award

Medical expert doctor Anthony Fauci and former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick are being honored.

They will receive the 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award.

This award is given to people who are leaders for social change.

Fauci is one of the leading voices in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaepernick protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games in 2016.

American labor leader Dolores Huerta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paypal Dan Schulman and Dan Springer with DocuSign will also be honored.

Past laureates include Barack Obama, Apple CEO Tim Cook, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the late civil rights icon representative John Lewis.

The ceremony is typically held in person.

But this year the gala will be hosted virtually.