 Skip to Content

Ducey, other state officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

New
1:10 pm Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday.

Ducey and other state officials are set to speak at 3 p.m. in Phoenix.

On Thursday morning, state health officials logged 2,525 new coronavirus cases and a record a 172 virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 152,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,063 known deaths.

LAST THURSDAY: Gov. Ducey pledges no start date, says school districts will make decisions on reopening

You watch the press conference on News 4 Tucson's Facebook page and KVOA.COM.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film