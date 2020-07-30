Ducey, other state officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday.

Ducey and other state officials are set to speak at 3 p.m. in Phoenix.

On Thursday morning, state health officials logged 2,525 new coronavirus cases and a record a 172 virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 152,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,063 known deaths.

You watch the press conference on News 4 Tucson's Facebook page and KVOA.COM.