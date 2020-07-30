CBP: 34 undocumented migrants found packed into two vehicles near Douglas

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thirty four undocumented immigrants were arrested by Border Patrol near Douglas Tuesday after the agents discovered the group stuffed into two vehicles while patrolling the area.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protections, agents uncovered the group after they conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Tundra that reported stolen.

CBP said the truck was believed to have fraudulent plates.

After further investigation, Border Patrol discovered 18 Mexican nationals packed into the vehicle. This included the driver.

A short time later, the agents discovered a Lincoln Navigator near that area, and following a traffic stop, they found another 16 undocumented immigrants packed into that vehicle.

The driver of the stolen Tundra and the vehicle were turned over to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The others were processed on immigration violations and may face deportation. The Navigator was also seized in connection to the incident.