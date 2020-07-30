Board of Supervisor candidate referred for investigation after allegedly taking pics in restricted polling area

TUCSON (KVOA) - A candidate running for Pima County Board of Supervisors has been referred for further investigation after he reportedly posted photos inside a polling location Thursday.

On Thursday, Vic Williams, who is running for the District 1 Board of Supervisors seat that is currently being held by Ally Miller, posted photos of himself with two other individuals at an early polling location on his campaign's Facebook page.

In one of the shared photos, Williams can be observed posing at a "Check In Early Voting" sign. Another picture reportedly showed the candidate posing near a voting booth.

Had a good time this morning taking two patriots, Don & Mike, to early vote. Posted by Vic Williams 2020 County Supervisor on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Later that evening, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez released a press release stating that she has referred Vic Williams for investigation of a class 2 misdeamnor offense for taking a photograph inside or within 75 feet of a polling place or walk-in early voting site.

While it is unclear from the post if Williams took the photos, Rodriguez said the Board of Supervisor's candidate "was correctly informed that the photos are prohibited."

Rodriguez said the photos shared on Facebook were "clearly within the 75-foot limit area where photographs are prohibited."

The county recorder then went on to describe that "one photo shows Mr. Williams still inside the lobby of the facility in an area less than 15 to

20 feet from the voting room door."

She also noted that Williams was not wearing a mask or facial covering in the photo, which violates the county's mask mandate.

"I am shocked that a former member of the Legislature would violate state

statutes, particularly after he was specifically told that photos were prohibited. It is also very concerning that he would also recklessly endanger my staff and the staff of the Natural Resources, Parks and

Recreation Department by removing his mask solely to take a publicity photo," Rodriguez said. "Mr. Williams did not cast a ballot at the site. His entire purpose of being there was apparently to take these illegal photos.”

Williams is currently on the ballot running for the District 1 seat that will soon be vacated by Ally Miller.

He previously served as a member of Arizona House of Representatives from 2009 to 2013.