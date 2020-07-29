 Skip to Content

Vulnerable woman sought after reported missing on the southeast side

Tanya Clawson
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Tanya Clawson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a vulnerable adult who was reported missing from the southeast side Wednesday morning.

According to PCSD, 45-year-old Tanya Clawson was reported missing after she was seen traveling on foot in the 6300 block of South Kolb Road near Valencia Road at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials described Clawson as a five-foot, five-inch-tall woman who weighs 250 pounds. She was said to have black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pans and was walking with a cane.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

