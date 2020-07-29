Tucson based medical group sues FDA over hydroxychloroquine

TUCSON (KVOA) - Days after social media sites censored a video of a group of doctors promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients a local Tucson group is suing the Food & Drug Administration for not allowing physicians to use the medication which has been around for more than 50 years.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is in favor of using hydroxychloroquine to treat the Coronavirus saying that hydroxychloroquine is a commonly used drug for treating lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Dr. Jean Orient, Executive Director of the association, says that it has been known since 2005 that it can treat coronaviruses.

"Preventing the virus from replicating in the cells, and it has been used off-label by many physicians with great results," said Orient.

She claims the FDA has taken action to restrict the use of the drug across the United States.

Pima County health director Dr. Theresa Cullen does not recommend it saying there are side effects that come with the drug that could be significant including impacts on your heart.

"To be blunt, I think there's no indication of the use for hydroxychloroquine based on the information we have at the moment in the treatment of COVID-19," said Cullen.

Orient says the FDA is trying to block the use of the drug after publications came out claiming the drug wasn't being used effectively. She says those documents have since been withdrawn and that the side effects of the drug are overblown.

"The vaunted heart damage is, is almost never occurs and if it does occur in a very sick COVID patient, the patient also probably has damage from the virus," said Orient.

Meanwhile, Cullen says physicians do have the ability to do off-label prescribing and that if the data was there to support this drug for COVID-19 patients she may feel differently, but at this time, she says the data does not support it.

"There is no proven efficacy in the use of this drug in COVID-19 and I believe that people that have the virus may be putting themselves at risk," said Cullen.

The FDA replied to the association's lawsuit, saying that they do not have the standing to sue them. Orient says they have filed a response and are waiting to hear back.