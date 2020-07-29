Some providers shipping COVID-19 tests out of state for faster results

TUCSON (KVOA) - Family Medicine physician Dr. Christian Moher heads Escalera Health, on Tucson’s Eastside.

The facility started offering COVID-19 diagnostic tests in March.

Those tests have been shipped thousands of miles out of Arizona.

“From the first day we did tests we’ve been shipping them out of state,” Moher said. “There were a couple times where it took longer than seven days but the vast majority are back within two to four days.”

Sonora Quest Laboratories is dealing with a recent backlog of thousands of tests.

Earlier this week after getting her negative results 14 days after getting tested, an Arizona woman tweeted the provider was ending their contract with Sonora Quest and would start sending samples out of Arizona with the hopes of getting results faster.

“Let’s clear the backlog and fix this system instead of deciding to send things out of state because a 14-day turnaround time is inadequate for anybody who needs a test and it won’t work when it comes to providing the information and data that you need to do effective contact tracing,” Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association said.

“We know that’s there’s a problem in the state but I would argue there’s a problem in the nation,” Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said. “We’re seeing these delays in testing almost everywhere. We are flooding the funnel with an increasing number of tests and the funnel hasn’t been able to expand appropriately.”

Moher believes for his clinic and for his patients it was an easy choice.

“Sonora Quest and Lab Corp are very good companies, I just think they’re overwhelmed with the samples they’re getting,” he said. “So, for us the decision was very easy to stick with our lab partners out of state and to use them to get the results we need in a timely manner.”

Last week Sonora Quest said it hoped to fix the backlog by Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, there were still more than 35-thousands tests still pending.

A spokesperson for Sonora Quest tells News 4 Tucson the entire backlog of Coronavirus tests is the organization’s utmost priority.

Sonora Quest said it hopes to report out the backlog by Sunday.