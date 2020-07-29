New City of Tucson permit allows restaurant to expand outdoor services

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is lending a helping hand.

It is tough being a business owner during a pandemic. A special permit will allow restaurants to expand services outside.

"The whole point of this is to help local businesses survive these tragic times. But also to allow spacing," said City of Tucson Real Estate Administrator John Cahill. "They are not allowed to have so many people inside as before. So now they can have people outside and increase their capacity."

The city hopes local restaurants will apply for a special permit.

"The rules are fluid. They change all the time," said Cahill. "The zoning department will check the spacing and make sure that is safe according to CDC recommendations and we (the city) are here to help provide the space, the extra space they can expand into."

This will allow restaurants to take business outdoors. For example, parking spaces or city streets, where social distance can be achieved.

One of the restaurants doing this is Penca, located in the heart of downtown off Broadway.

"It was a good opportunity to try it out, to see if guests would enjoy it," said the owner of Penca Patricia Schwabe. "I think people will enjoy sitting outside."

But due to the pandemic, they have not been able to do any business at all. But now, with this special permit, restaurants like Penca are given the opportunity to stay in business while keeping customers happy.

"We had to do an online application," Schwabe said. "We had to hire an architect to help us to do the boundaries and identify the things the City of Tucson and Transportation Department were requiring."

The restaurant owner said the process was not east, it was worth it.

"We will be almost to 80 or 90% of what we used to have inside," she said.

Schwabe hopes to re-open her restaurant in early fall.

To apply for the permit, visit tucsonaz.gov.